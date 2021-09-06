ScPrime Reaches One Day Volume of $6,516.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $6,516.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00065358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00152044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00217407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003161 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,293,363 coins and its circulating supply is 37,609,752 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

