Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the highest is $4.69. Biogen posted earnings per share of $8.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $25.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $333.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

