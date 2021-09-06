Equities analysts expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPCN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

LPCN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

