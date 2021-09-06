Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

