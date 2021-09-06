Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,408 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.30% of QuinStreet worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after buying an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 75,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

