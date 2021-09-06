Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

