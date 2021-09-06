Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.29% of Agree Realty worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,814,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Truist upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

