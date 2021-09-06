Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,461.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,319.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

