Bbva USA Purchases New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $122.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

