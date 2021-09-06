Hudock Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $74.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

