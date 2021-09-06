Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $317.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

