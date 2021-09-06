RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

HBAN opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.