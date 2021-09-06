Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $120,218,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after buying an additional 308,851 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $37,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $225.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.49. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $640,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

