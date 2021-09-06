International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

NYSE IP opened at $59.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. International Paper has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

