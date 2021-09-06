Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 171.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:OLN opened at $48.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

