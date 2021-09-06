Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

AVYA stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

