Hudock Inc. Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,363 shares of company stock worth $291,890,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Snowflake stock opened at $310.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.57. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

