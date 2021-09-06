Hudock Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC opened at $31.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

