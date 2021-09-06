L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of LHX opened at $231.74 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,223 shares of company stock valued at $31,053,372. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

