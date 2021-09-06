Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $107.58 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05.

