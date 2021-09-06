Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

