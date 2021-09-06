Telemus Capital LLC Increases Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,255.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,234.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,195.10. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

