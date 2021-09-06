Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.