Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Lowered by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after buying an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $209.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

