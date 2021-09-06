Homrich & Berg Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock opened at $313.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.31 and its 200 day moving average is $288.85. The stock has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $316.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

