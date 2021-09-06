IDEX Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $102.03 million and $505.60 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 180.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00135606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.42 or 0.00791374 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.