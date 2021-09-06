TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Reaches $319,195.37

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $319,195.37 and approximately $9,499.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00135606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.42 or 0.00791374 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TDPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.