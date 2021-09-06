$2.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $3.09. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $177.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.75 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

