RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

YUM opened at $130.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average of $118.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.