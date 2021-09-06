RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

