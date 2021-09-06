Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Reduced by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,029 shares of company stock worth $38,774,739. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $514.50 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

