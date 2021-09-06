Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.28. Humana posted earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

NYSE:HUM opened at $415.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.57. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

