$3.49 EPS Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the highest is $3.57. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $16.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,337.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after acquiring an additional 69,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $261.92 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day moving average of $271.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.