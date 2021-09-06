EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $312,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 179,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.47 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $63.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

