EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

