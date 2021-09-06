Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Lifted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $145.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

