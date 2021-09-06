iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $83.32 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

