Homrich & Berg Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.93 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

