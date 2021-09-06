Homrich & Berg Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after acquiring an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of CB stock opened at $183.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average is $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.