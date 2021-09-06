Homrich & Berg Raises Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 33.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

