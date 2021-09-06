Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

