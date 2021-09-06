Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $207.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

