Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.