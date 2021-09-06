WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $185.36 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.99 and a 200-day moving average of $184.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.