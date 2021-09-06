Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $113.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

