EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 352 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

COF opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.