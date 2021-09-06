EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 119 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after buying an additional 673,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $104.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

