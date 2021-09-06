Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 291 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 197,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $721.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.44 and a 12-month high of $731.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.31.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

