SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

SAIL stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,910 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

