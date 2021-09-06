Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 9.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 20.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 183,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 45.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 757.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $94.96 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

